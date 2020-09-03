Looking for ways to stay active this fall and winter? Don’t miss the 2020 Fall & Winter City Wide Registration event.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place, this year’s City Wide Registration will be taking place virtually. Our event will take place from September 8th to 18th. During each day of the event, local sports, recreation and culture groups will be highlighted on our social media platforms. Groups will have the opportunity to introduce their staff, show what programs or services they offer, how to register for their programs and much more.
To virtually attend this event, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Then, each day from September 8th to 18th, keep an eye on our social media pages to see which groups are being highlighted that day.
With over 20 community groups participating, we guarantee there is something to keep everyone active during the fall and winter months ahead.
For more information regarding this event, please contact the Community Services Division at 306-778-2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
