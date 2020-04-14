In an economic impact study prepared for the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games, Tourism Saskatchewan indicates that approximately $5.75 million was spent in the local economy, and 35 new jobs were created.
The Regional Tourism Economic Impact Model (RTEIM) used by Tourism Saskatchewan for this study is considered an accurate representative of new tourist spending in a local economy, and “expresses impacts on the local economy in terms of gross output, gross domestic product, new employment, labour income, and government revenues.”
Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault isn’t surprised by the positive results of the study, noting that the Games, which were held from August 9th to 18th, 2019, were very well attended and that the City was exceptionally busy during the event.
“Swift Current was absolutely humming during the Games,” said Perrault. “What we heard from our business community, particularly those in the hospitality and retail sectors, was that they were exceptionally busy. From a community spirit standpoint, there is no doubt that this was an unforgettable couple of weeks in our history, and when you couple that with these extremely positive results for our business community and for employment opportunities, it’s really a win-win.”
To view Tourism Saskatchewan’s full report, please visit http://www.swiftcurrent.ca/home/showdocument?id=16618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.