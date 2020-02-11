On February 5, officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP Roving Traffic Unit and the Saskatchewan Highway Safety Patrol stopped a vehicle driving east along Highway 1 near Swift Current, SK, for not having mud flaps equipped.
During the traffic stop, numerous indicators were observed that led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
A search of the vehicle revealed 170.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine which could be broken down into approximately 1,700 individual doses. The drugs were believed to be travelling from Medicine Hat in Alberta to Swift Current.
Other items seized included drug paraphernalia, cell-phones, a scale, a pipe, hard drives, capsaicin dog spray and a knife.
The driver was identified as James Gardner (DOB: 1989-10-01) and the passenger as Christopher Foster (DOB: 1971-03-05), both of Swift Current.
Gardner and Foster are both charged with the following:
· Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;
· Trafficking, contrary to Sec. 5(1) of the CDSA;
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to Sec. 88(2) of the Criminal Code;
· Carrying a concealed weapon, contrary to Sec. 90(2) of the Criminal Code;
· Possession of a weapon knowing it’s unauthorized, contrary to Sec. 92 of the Criminal Code; and
· Possession of a weapon contrary to an order, contrary to Sec. 117.01(3) of the Criminal Code.
Both were remanded into custody and are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Swift Current on February 19, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
