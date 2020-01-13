Break and Enter - Swift Current Municipal
Swift Current Municipal RCMP received reports of several break and enters on Jan. 11 throughout the day. All of the Break and Enters happened in the area of the 600 Block in the North East side of Swift Current. It is believed that the incidents occurred sometime over the night of Jan 10, 2020 and the morning of Jan 11.
Anyone with information regarding these occurrences is asked to please call the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP.
To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.