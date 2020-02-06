The announcement of the new youth program at the SaskAbilities Swift Current branch was attended by representatives from ACT/UCT, the Ability Bowl kingpin sponsor, and a family that will participate in the new program, Jan. 29. From left to right, SaskAbilities Swift Current Community Relations Coordinator Candace Toma, ACT/UCT President Larry Hahn, Barb Schuetz and her son Jude, ACT/UCT Secretary/Treasurer Ron Caswell, and SaskAbilities Swift Current Program Manager Jayda Watson.