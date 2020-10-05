On Friday, October 2nd, around 6:30 p.m., a member of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit was working near Herbert, SK, and stopped an eastbound vehicle for having tinted windows and tinted taillights.
During the traffic stop, the officer found the lone male occupant in possession of a pack of unstamped tobacco. The officer subsequently arrested the male for being in possession of unstamped tobacco.
A search of the vehicle incidental to the male’s arrest resulted in the seizure of half a kilogram of methamphetamine, 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine, approximately $1,600 in Canadian currency, brass knuckles, a taser and a collapsible baton.
Andrew Jay Anderson, 35-years-old, of Regina, SK, has been charged with the following offences:
· Possession of Unstamped Tobacco – Sec. 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 and Sections 27(2) and 27(5) of The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998
· Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
· Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
· Three counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – Sec. 88 of the Criminal Code
· Three counts of Carry a Concealed Weapon – Sec. 90 of the Criminal Code
Anderson appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Swift Current on October 3rd, 2020. Anderson was released on a Release Order and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
