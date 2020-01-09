As you may be aware, Saskatchewan RCMP is in the process of reviewing how we deliver policing services in south west Saskatchewan for the communities of Swift Current, Gravelbourg, Leader, Maple Creek, Morse, Ponteix and Shaunavon.
From January 13, to January 16, Saskatchewan RCMP, in collaboration with Meyers Norris Penny (MNP), will be holding several town halls and meetings to gather information and input from the public and stakeholders in the district. MNP is a national business consulting firm in Canada.
Town halls provide a great opportunity for the public to share their expectations of service from the police. Improving our police service involves learning as much about our communities as possible and letting community members be a part of the consultative process. Everyone contributes to public safety in one way, shape or form and the satisfaction in our police service comes down to the level of trust our citizens have with us and our ability to listen to their needs.
Saskatchewan RCMP would like to advise all members of the public that any new deployment model will not close any detachments in this region. Officers will still be present in all of the communities we serve. We continue to be responsible for ensuring our policing standards and resources are in place to enforce the law and protect the citizens we serve.
Details for the public town halls are listed below:
Ponteix Detachment
Date: Monday, January 13
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 6 Main Street, Aneroid, SK
Shaunavan Detachment
Date: Monday, January 13
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Crescent Point Wickenheiser Center
Morse Detachment
Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Morse Community Hall
Leader Detachment
Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Leader Community Hall
Gravelbourg Detachment
Date: Wednesday, January 15
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Gravelbourg Town Office
Maple Creek Detachment
Date: Wednesday, January 15
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Maple Creek Armouries, 502 Marsh St.
Swift Current Rural Detachment
Date: Thursday, January 16
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: All Saints School, 2180 Woodrow Pl. Swift Current, SK
