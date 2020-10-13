Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
- Feeder steer prices were lower in all reported weight categories this week with the exception of both the lightest and heaviest weight categories. Prices increased $1.12 per cwt in the 300-400 lb. weight category and $1.11 per cwt in the 900+ lb. weight category. The 300-400 lb. steer weight category averaged $261.00 per cwt while the 900+lb weight category averaged $179.40 per cwt. Price declines in the 400 to 900 lb. weight categories declined between $1.13 per cwt for the 600-700 lb. weight category and $1.41 per cwt in the 500-600lb weight category. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $211.94 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were lower in all reported weight categories with the exception of the 600-700lb category. This category saw a price increase of $0.78 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $181.07 per cwt. Price decreases for the remaining categories ranged from $0.50 per cwt in the 800+ lb. category to $13.10 per cwt for the 300-400 lb. weight category. The 800+lb weight category ended the week averaging $171.88 per cwt while the 300-400 lb. weight category averaged $208.25 per cwt. The weekly average heifer price, across the reported weight categories, was $186.25 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices increased this week, with the October contract increasing by US$1.700 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$109.875 per cwt on Friday. The December contract increased $1.500 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$112.600 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$216.03 per cwt,
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$216.03 per cwt, down US$2.07 per cwt from US$218.10 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 0.9 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 0.9 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $214.12 per cwt.
