Thank you for your cooperation and understanding over the past few weeks as we collaboratively work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Rural Municipality of Maple Creek (No. 111). With the support of the community, we have successfully tested many individuals since the June 17, outbreak was declared in parts of the municipality.
Your ongoing support in helping us guide community members through this outbreak has meant that progress has been made. Individuals who have tested positive are self-isolating and implementing proper COVID-19 protocols.
While we have seen progress and individuals continue to recover in south western Saskatchewan, it is important to remain vigilant and to continue implementing the proper COVID-19 protocols.
“What happens tomorrow depends on what happens today”, states Dr. David Torr, Rural/South Area Lead Medical Health Officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority. “COVID spread depends on how much we let our guard down”.
He reminds us that it is important to continue:
- following physical distancing guidelines to maintain 2-metres of separation,
- implementing proper hygiene practices, and
- complying with provincial health orders; including limiting the size of outdoor gatherings to 30.
Many tests continue to be done in the community, which is encouraged, to monitor for any possible spread of illness.
Anyone with symptoms should protect themselves and others by staying home, self-isolating and getting tested for COVID-19.
It is also important to remember that COVID-19 has no boundaries and it affects us all. As a province, we have a responsibility to support each other through these challenging times, to stay positive, and to continue working together in the spirit of kindness and generosity that defines our province.
For more information about COVID-19, visit Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.