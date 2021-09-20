Fully vaccinated individuals or those with a recent negative privately paid COVID-19 test are now able to safely access participating businesses and events across the province.
The Restrictions Exemption Program allows eligible businesses, venues and services to be exempt from capacity and operating restrictions. If they do not implement this program to help protect patrons and prevent the spread of COVID-19, they are required to adhere to all public health measures now in effect.
Temporary health measures are now in effect for restaurants, weddings and funerals, retail, entertainment venues and adult sport and fitness to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Restrictions Exemption Program
Provincewide, vaccine-eligible Albertans and visitors to Alberta are required to provide government-issued proof of immunization, a negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of medical exemption to access a variety of participating social, recreational and discretionary events and businesses.
•Businesses and service providers who implement this program can immediately and without restriction serve any individual who:
◦From Sept. 20 to Oct. 25, has valid proof of a single dose of vaccine received two or more weeks before the time of service; or
◦From Oct. 26 and beyond, has proof of a complete vaccine series with the second dose received two weeks or more before the time of service; or
◦Has documentation of a medical exemption from a physician or nurse practitioner; or
◦Has proof of a recent (within the previous 72 hours) negative COVID-19 test (either PCR or Rapid Test).
▪The test cannot be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.
•Those under the age of 12 do not need to provide proof of immunization or a negative test to enter a participating business.
•This program does not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living. A full list of in-scope and out-of-scope businesses is available online.
•Businesses that implement the Restrictions Exemption Program must continue to follow indoor mandatory masking requirements.
•Albertans can now access a convenient card-sized proof of vaccination easily and quickly on alberta.ca/CovidRecords without creating an online account. The paper copy of the immunization record received at your vaccination appointment can also be used as proof of vaccination.
New provincewide public health measures in effect as of Sept. 20
For in-scope operators that are eligible but do not implement the Restrictions Exemption program, the following mandatory measures are now in effect:
Restaurants
•Outdoor dining only with a maximum of six individuals per table (one household or two close contacts for those living alone).
•Liquor sales and consumption restrictions (10 p.m. sales and 11 p.m. consumption) apply.
Weddings and funerals
•All indoor ceremonies and services are limited to 50 attendees or 50 per cent fire code capacity, whichever is less.
•No indoor receptions are permitted.
◦The hosting facility would be eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.
•All outdoor ceremonies and services for weddings and funerals must be limited to 200 attendees. Outdoor receptions are required to follow liquor sales and consumption restrictions.
Entertainment and recreation facilities (includes any indoor venues, libraries, conferences, rental spaces, concerts, nightclubs, casinos and similar)
•Attendance is limited to one-third fire code capacity and attendees are only permitted to attend with their household or two close contacts for those living alone. Attendees must be masked and have two-metre physical distancing between households.
Adult sport, fitness, performance and recreation
•Indoor activities
◦No indoor group classes or activities are permitted.
◦One-on-one training or individual workouts are permitted but three-metre physical distancing is required.
◦No contact between players; indoor competitions are paused except where vaccine exemptions have been granted.
•There are no restrictions on outdoor activities.
Out-of-scope operators who are not eligible for the Restrictions Exemption Program must follow the public health restrictions as defined in Order 42-2021, including masking and distancing requirements, and occupancy limits.
Public health measures that came into effect on Sept. 16 remain in place provincewide.
Get fully vaccinated
Vaccines are the most powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccine appointments are widely available through AHS or participating pharmacies and physician clinics. Book yours at alberta.ca/vaccine. First doses are also available at select walk-in clinic locations.
All Albertans age 18 and over are eligible to enter Alberta's vaccine lottery once they’ve received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for the final $1-million draw closes on Sept. 23.
Alberta has also launched an incentive program to deliver a $100 debit card to Albertans 18 years of age and older who receive a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 to encourage more Albertans to get protected as soon as possible. A complete list of rules is available online at alberta.ca/VaccineDebitCard.
