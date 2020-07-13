There are 31 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on July 13. In addition, there were two cases reported on July 11 and 23 cases reported on July 12.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan to 871, as of July 13.
The regional data is as follows:
•July 11 - one new case in the Central region and one in the South.
•July 12 - 13 new cases in the South, five in the Saskatoon area, three in Central and two in the Regina area.
•July 13 - 27 new cases in the Central region, two in the Regina area, one in the Saskatoon area and one in the South.
Previously reported COVID-19 infections in the Southwest now stretch farther and there is growing evidence of spread throughout Southwest and West-Central Saskatchewan.
This includes cases in the following Rural Municipalities:
•Maple Creek (No. 111)
•Auvergne (No. 76)
•Biggar (No. 347)
•Carmichael (No. 109)
•Eagle Creek (No. 376)
•Harris (No. 316)
•Lac Pelletier (No. 107)
•Newcombe (No. 260)
•Perdue (No. 346)
•Kellross (No. 247)
•Prairiedale (No. 321)
•The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are working together with the Hutterian Safety Council to address the situation. Their cooperation has allowed for increased testing and contact tracing in these areas, which greatly contributed to identifying these new cases and ensuring residents are receiving the support they need.
•Over the next number of days increased testing and contact tracing resources will be deployed to the affected communities and surrounding areas.
•Saskatchewan residents in these communities and across the province, are strongly encouraged to follow the necessary public health measures and personal safety precautions, including self-isolating if you or a close contact have tested positive for COVID-19.
•Of the 871 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 90 are considered active. A total of 766 people have recovered.
•Three people are in hospital. One individual is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two people are in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in the South.
•Of the 871 cases in the province:
•174 cases are travellers;
•487 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);
•128 have no known exposures; and
•82 are under investigation by local public health.
•Overall in Saskatchewan:
•57 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.
•339 of the cases are from the Far North, 198 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 from the North, 84 from the Regina area, 83 from the South and 47 from the Central region.
•121 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
•309 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 269 are in the 40-59 age range; 149 are in the 60-79 age range; and 23 are in the 80-plus range.
•52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.
•15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
•To date, 75,161 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 11, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 55,404 people tested per million population. The national rate was 85,473 people tested per million population.
Stay Safe
•Saskatchewan residents should follow public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
•Safety precautions include physical distancing to maintain two metres of separation, implementing proper hygiene practices and complying with provincial health orders, including limiting the size of outdoor gatherings.
•Anyone with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of sense of taste or smell, should protect themselves and others, especially the vulnerable, by staying home, self-isolating and getting tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Testing
•Beginning July 14, COVID-19 testing will be available universally to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. SHA laboratories are currently processing approximately 600 tests per day, with capacity to perform upwards of 1,800 tests per day.
