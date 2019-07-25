Registration for the SunDogs Wooff Volleyball Camp, a two-day skills development camp, is now open. The August camps offers athletes the chance to get back on the court and learn through court performance, nutrition and personal trainer sessions.
Students going into grades six to eight can register for the August 22-23 camp, and students going into grades nine
to 12, or attending Great Plains College can register for the August 24-25 camp. Each day of the camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“The SunDogs WOOFF Volleyball Camp is a lot of fun every year, and it’s a great opportunity for athletes to get on the court during the summer and learn from experienced coaches,” Mona Patterson, SunDogs athletics and recreation coordinator said. “Spots are limited, so we’re encouraging anyone who is interested to register as soon as possible.”
Registration for the camp is $125 and registration forms, along with more information can be found at greatplainscollege.ca/wooff.
For specific questions, students and/or parents can email clubinfo@jsdvolleyball.com.
