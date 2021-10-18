On October 15 RCMP located Alfred Belyea deceased. As a result of the investigation by Redcliff RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes, charges have been laid as follows:
Deborah Belyea (68) of Suffield, Alta. has been charged with:
· 2nd Degree murder
· Causing an indignity to a human body
Deborah Belyea, Alfred Belyea’s wife, has been taken in to custody. Following a judicial interim release hearing she has been remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear on Oct.18, 2021, in Redcliff Provincial Court.
As these matters are now before the courts, no further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided.
Redcliff RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
