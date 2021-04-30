On April 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a collision involving a train and a car at Range Road 75 near Highway 1 in Cypress County.
The initial investigation indicates that the car was travelling northbound on Range Road 75, while the train was travelling eastbound when the car was struck.
The 50-year-old female driver of the car was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. The 19-year-old female passenger was extracted by Cypress County Fire Emergency Services and EMS, and subsequently transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants are from Medicine Hat.
The RCMP Collision Analyst was dispatched to the scene and the collision remains under investigation.
The name of the deceased will not be release and no further updates are anticipated.
