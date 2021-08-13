On Aug. 7, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision west of Redcliff on Highway 1 near Highway 524.
Preliminary investigation indicates that an eastbound car with two occupants clipped an eastbound pick-up truck when it was overtaking it, causing the driver of the car to lose control. The car rolled several times into the south ditch.
The 35-year-old female driver, of Lloydminster, Alta., was ejected from the car and declared deceased on scene. The 18-year-old male passenger of Brooks, Alta., was transported via ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital. The lone male, a 60-year-old driver of the pick-up truck from Winnipeg, Man., received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP collision analyst was engaged and attended the scene. Cypress County Fire Services and EMS assisted.
Redcliff RCMP investigation is on-going however the name of the deceased will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.
