The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-24
5:27 PM - report of a smashed cellphone. A male attended the Detachment wanting to report his cellphone being damaged when it had been left in a change room. This matter is still under investigation.
7:18 PM - 911 call from a male who was been having issues with his phone & it saying insufficient funds when he tries to make a phone call. Police contacted the male & confirmed no emergency was taking place. He then explained again the issues with his phone & was frustrated & thought the 911 operator should know. The male said he's contacted his phone
provider in the past but will try again on Monday.
8:59 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written inspection ticket to the driver of a white GMC Sierra to have a headlight repaired.
10:17 PM - 911 call of an assault at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. A female known to the caller had entered his residence using a key, used an unknown item to hit the caller over the head rendering him unconscious, trashed the apartment & then left, taking the caller's wallet & cigarettes. Officers attended the location & spoke to the caller who declined medical treatment. This matter is still under investigation.
10:33 PM - 911 hang up call from a location on the 400 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Two people could be heard by operators & someone could be heard repeatedly shouting obscenities before the call disconnected. Officers attended the location & spoke to a male who confirmed he had called 911 because there was yelling going on by individuals who ha consumed a little too much alcohol. The caller was given a courtesy ride home by police.
JANUARY-25
10:36 AM - report of a stolen motorhome. The caller stated sometime overnight a brown Citation Motorhome had been stolen from their shop yard situated on the 2100 block of Walker Street. A short time after the motorhome was reported stolen the owner called back to advise he'd spoken with his insurance provider who notified him that they had towed the vehicle the night prior.
10:55 AM - report a suicidal individual. The individual was later located at the hospital where they had attended on their own accord to be evaluated by a doctor.
1:38 PM - report of an alarm at a location on the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive. Officers attended the location & confirmed the alarm was false after confirming everything was locked & secure.
1:44 PM - report of an intentional overdose. Police were asked to attend a location where an individual had tried to intentionally overdose. Officers attended the location along with EMS & found the individual alert & awake. They were then transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
3:20 PM - report a male youth having his photo taken the night prior while working the drive-thru at a local fast food restaurant. The male believes that the person responsible for taking the photo is friends with his parents who he believes have been having people spy on him since he moved out of their home. The male did not wish to have the matter pursued & only wanted it documented with police.
4: 18 PM - report of an assault. An adult female attended the Detachment to report being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. This matter is still under investigation.
5:25 PM - report of a possible altercation. The caller advised that she was made aware that an ex-employee of her employer was planning on coming to the business with other people to go through it. The caller was advised by police to contact the Detachment if the male showed up. No further calls were received in relation to the matter.
11:56 PM - report of a possible assault. The caller stated he had been talking to a friend on his phone & the friend said to the caller "if you don't hear from me in 15 minutes, call the police". The caller believes his friend may be getting into a fight with another individual. Officers made patrols & were able to locate the male who was walking home intoxicated. The male confirmed that no fight had occurred & he did not appear to have any injuries. Police also attended the residence where the supposed fight was to take place & confirmed with the occupants of the home that nothing had occurred. The caller was updated by police that his friend was okay.
JANUARY-26
11:59 AM - 911 call of a possibly suicidal individual. The caller stated he'd received a text message from an ex-girlfriend threatening self harm. Officers attended the residence & the female confirmed she had no plans to self harm nor was she having thoughts of causing harm to herself. The female advised police the caller has been struggling with getting over their relationship ending & has made false complaints in the past about her. Police attended the caller's residence to discuss the matter further with him & look at the messages he'd received but advised police he accidentally deleted them. The male was given a verbal warning about potential charges of public mischief & making false complaints.
12:47 PM - report of a vehicle in the ditch on Waker Road. The caller said there are people standing around the vehicle but she was unsure if anyone had been hurt. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who said they'd gotten the vehicle stuck the night prior & would be pulling it out of the ditch with a tractor very shortly.
2:36 PM - 911 call of a female walking in the middle of the #1 Highway in Swift Current. Officers made patrols of the
highway but did not locate anyone walking along it & no other calls were received in the relation to the matter.
5:04 PM - report of a theft of keys from a location on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue S.E. This matter is still under investigation.
6:43 PM - report of a male who struggles with concerns for his mental health having a violent outburst. Officers attended
the location & spoke to the male who voluntarily agreed to attend the hospital for evaluation.
