On July 5 at midnight, Raymond-Magrath RCMP, along with the Sterling Fire Department and Lethbridge Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and neighbouring RCMP officers from Coaldale and Milk River detachments responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a semi-tractor and a pedestrian on Highway 4, just north of Highway 61.
The semi-tractor was northbound, heading towards Lethbridge, when the pedestrian was struck. The pedestrian did not survive and was declared deceased. The semi-truck driver and passenger were treated at the scene by EMS and released.
The RCMP Collison analyst attended the scene. The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the driving lane of the semi-tractor at the time of the collision.
Highway 4 northbound traffic was diverted along an adjacent range road during the investigation from midnight until 5:40 a.m. when one lane was re-opened. Both northbound lanes resumed traffic flow at approximately 6:30 a.m.
A positive identification of the deceased has not yet been made and no further updates are anticipated.
