The Saskatchewan Health Authority is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak in two Hutterite communities in the Rural Municipality of Maple Creek (No. 111).
Two members of a rural household in the area initially tested positive for COVID-19 last week, with an additional 14 confirmed positive cases verified on June 17. Contact tracing and active case finding is underway in targeted areas of the R.M. Cases are being investigated for connection to interprovincial travel to Alberta as well travel in the area.
Dr. David Torr, interim Senior Medical Health Officer, and SHA’s local public health team are reminding residents in the area to SELF-MONITOR for symptoms of COVID-19 and to work collaboratively with public health officials that contact them to take the required actions to mitigate further spread.
Additional public communications will occur as the situation evolves.
If any of the following symptoms appear during self-monitoring, call HealthLine 811 or their community health centre for evaluation and advice:
- Fever
- Cough
- Headache
- Muscle and/or joint aches and pains
- Sore throat
- Chills
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Conjunctivitis
- Dizziness
- Fatigue
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children)
- Loss of sense of taste or smell
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.