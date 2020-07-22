A donation of colourful bed quilts by the Southwest Quilters Guild will provide comfort to patients in the palliative care house at The Meadows long-term care facility in Swift Current.
Guild members made an outdoor presentation of 23 quilts to Clover House at the main entrance to The Meadows, July 6.
Guild Secretary Cecilia Mulhern said afterwards it was important for the group to make the bed quilts available to Clover House as soon as most were completed.
“There could be some more out there that haven't been turned in, because it's summer holidays and we just wanted to get the bulk of them to The Meadows, because the palliative care patients care carries on, whether there's COVID or not, and they have a need for it,” she mentioned. “And their families as well, because frequently when a patient is in palliative care their family members might choose to spend some overnights stays with them. So these are for them, for their use as well.”
The Southwest Quilters Guild received financial support from the SaskEnergy Share the Warmth program for this project, which the guild members really appreciated.
“This is the second time we received a Share the Warmth grant of $1,000 from SaskEnergy,” she noted. “And we're so grateful for it, because it sure takes the burden off of buying the backing and the batting, and I can't emphasize that enough.”
Last year they used the initial Share the Warmth grant to make 56 lap quilts for long-term care residents in wheelchairs and Broda chairs.
“So because it was such a well received program by The Meadows and because we were looking for a sharing project from our guild, I thought it would be a good idea if I applied again in 2019/2020, and we were fortunate that we were able to do that,” she said.
A portion of the grant was also used to fund the cost of materials for the Quilts of Valour project that provides quilts to Canadian veterans. Marcie Erick, a regional coordinator for Quilts of Valour Canada, and members of the Southwest Quilters Guild made 12 quilts for veterans. Erick had already presented these quilts individually to the recipients.
There are currently around 25 guild members, and most of them were involved with this project to make bed quilts for Clover House.
“It depends on people's time that they're able to commit,” Mulhern noted. “A lot of our members still work, a lot of them have commitments to other activities like farming. So I think there were about 12 or 15 of us who worked on this quite diligently, and other people came and helped on sew days. They cut out fabric, they gave advice as to placement of pieces and colour blocking. So it by and large was a whole guild project.”
The presentation of these quilts to The Meadows was originally scheduled to take place at the Southwest Quilters Guild’s biennial quilt show in Swift Current in April, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This outdoor presentation was therefore made at The Meadows and everyone wore masks as an additional precautionary measure.
Mulhern has a very personal connection to a quilt she made for the Clover House project. The flannel backing for this quilt originally belonged to her mother, who passed away in 1986. She loved to quilt and her favourite fabric was flannel.
“So it's also a little bit of a memory of my mom that’s being passed on,” she mentioned during the presentation. “So hopefully the people in palliative care can achieve a sense of comfort and strength and know that every stitch that went into these quilts comes with our best wishes for the very best health outcomes that they can have.”
