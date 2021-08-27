On August 30th, Prairie Rose School Division will be holding a public consultation regarding the possible closure of New Brigden School.
The Board of Trustees passed a motion for consideration of closure for the school at their public meeting on April 13th, 2021. As a part of the process, information has been gathered related to enrolment and maintenance, as well as other factors regarding the feasibility of the K-5 school remaining open.
The public consultation will take place at New Brigden School.
“It gives us an opportunity to share information with parents, for parents to be able to let the board know how a potential closure would impact their child or their children,” said Roger Clarke, superintendent of schools for Prairie Rose. “It’s also for the parents to have an opportunity to say to the Board of Trustees, have you given other things, other options, some consideration? So it's a consultation meeting, where the parents will have an opportunity to ask questions to executive staff, like myself and assistant superintendents, and the secretary treasurer on the financial side of things. Right. So our job is to give the parents all of the factual information.”
The information is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TRjurLltohdPASFpl81S_ta1B8qvn-kr/view
After this initial consultation, parents will have the opportunity to write to the Board of Trustees regarding their concerns, or to attend future board meetings as a delegation on the subject before the board makes a decision on October 5th.
“So the board is looking at making this a final decision one way or another. I don't know what the solution will be in the end, whether the board chooses to close the school or not, is up to the board. The Board of Trustees will make that decision in October. So there's a period of time now after the consultation on August the 30th,” said Clarke.
In the event of a closure, the school will remain open for the 2021-2022 school year, said Clarke, and in following years, they will arrange for bus service to Oyen for children living in New Brigden.
The school is estimated to have a total of 23 students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year as of the time of writing.
“It was more than four years ago, of course, that the board had considered closure. Their enrolment is a little higher now than what it was then,” said Clarke. But again, it comes down to consideration due to enrolment and condition of the school, because the school building as well, right, and the finances incurred, to be able to keep the school up to a good state of repair.”
Meeting is at 7 p.m. and on the Prairie Rose website, it indicates the meeting format is "In-person at New Brigden School (meeting format will be required to comply with COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions)."
