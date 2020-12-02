Yes, COVID-19 is the source of much of it. It has disrupted people’s ability to do business, both as an owner and as a consumer, social events are cancelled and our daily protocols are thrown out the window. We are being challenged at every turn.
The mind numbing screech of the Alberta Emergency ALERT system made us jump last Thursday as the male robotic voice announced that $1,000 fines would be given if new regulations were followed.
In Alberta, some basic conditions were indoor social gatherings in any setting; outdoor gatherings max of 10; wedding and funeral services max of 10, no receptions permitted; no festivals or events; Grades 7-12 at-home learning Nov 30-Jan 11; ECS-Grade 6 at-home learning after break until Jan 11; and working from home should be considered, where possible.
Our routines thrown out the window.
Everyone handles it differently. For the vast majority, there will be grumbling and begrudging acceptance this is the way it is. For others, there is major push back either through fighting it on legal grounds or by flexing their muscles in coffee shops…oops maybe not… or on social media or on the phone.
Others get plain violent… just do a search on the recent attack of a WalMart greet by a man in Dawson Creek B.C. Unbelievable beat down of a worker. The comments on the video after are even scarier as there is victim blaming of the worker.
People don’t like to be pushed out of their comfort zone. People want consistency. And this is why there is so much angst and anger in Alberta. There is no consistency. If you go to the website, there are rules for Edmonton rules for Calgary, rules for rural Alberta that has high numbers of cases and rules for those which don’t.
Not consistent. This causes distress because don’t know what to do and if they do they want to know what they can get away with and what they can’t, much like children.
Even certain facets within each specific zone have one consistent thread going through it: an inconsistent message: don’t do all of these things, but get out there and spend money in Alberta. We as a society are built as an all or nothing type of freedom. When you are used to being able to do what you want and then you can’t then the calls of Communism, Marxism any kind of heavy government -ism are screamed.
It’s understandable for the desire of the government wanting to protect businesses. The economy cannot collapse. It is in rough shape as it is but is this prolonging the inevitable shutdown if we don’t get this right? Our hospitals will be overflowing and then we will see a lot of death like in the United States or around the world.
In a Twitter post on his personal account which read “Shop local, support Alberta small business” Jason Kenney is going hard sell.
“This Black Friday, I'd ask that rather than shopping online or at a big box store, you shop safely at a local small business in your neighbourhood. Instead of enriching those that don't need it, you'll be supporting a vital part of our communities and the bedrock of our economy.”
In another Alberta Government twitter “an older person clearly in health distress is having a air breathing mask put on and reminds us of the public health emergency and to wear a mask. Clearly hard sell. Don’t go out take precautions, you will be fined $1,000 if you don’t…
Okay, so people can’t go to church in Calgary but can in Medicine Hat if they get there before the 25 per cent quota fills up; children have to learn from home but as a society we need to go out of our homes and buy stuff with money we don’t have; kids can’t play hockey, but can public skate; swim exercise classes are cancelled by public swims are not… don’t go to school, but can go a video arcade or the movies…
Gotcha. Clear as mud.
And if people don’t understand the rules or don’t want to understand them, they just make their own rules. In Sask. Moose Jaw Minor Hockey proudly stated they will play hockey anyway despite similar cancellations of the rules.
Or you see those cell phone-recorded instances where some person looks like they stepped on pieces of LEGO barefoot and angrily tell the poor store clerk of their extreme dissatisfaction with their rights being violated because they have to wear a mask.
The pop band Genesis should re-release the song “Land of Confusion” and watch sales fly.
Somehow we need to figure this out. All you can do is stay safe, buy local, don’t go out shopping and make sure the kids are learning at home while you work from your home sometimes, wash your hands, wear a mask and if you live in a small town, don’t let any outsiders in and get your groceries delivered from the big box stores… errr. Small businesses.
Exercise common sense and personal responsibility. Stay sane my friends.
