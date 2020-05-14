Recognizing that both the City of Brooks and Calgary have a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases, the Province has announced a slightly slower, phased in reopening of both cities.
There is no change to the restrictions that were lifted earlier this month for facilities such as golf courses, Provincial Parks, and regulated health-care workers, such as dental, physiotherapists, chiropractors and optometrists. To ensure a safe reopening, Phase 1 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy will occur at a slower pace in Brooks and Calgary than in the rest of the Province.
Retail businesses (clothing, furniture, bookstores, etc.), vendors at the Farmers’ Market, museums, daycares and out of school care will be permitted to open on May 14. Personal services (hairstyling, barbershops, etc.) cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars will be permitted to open on May 25. Additional flexibility for places of worship and funeral services, along with day camps and summer schools, could take place on June 1. These new dates for local businesses to open will be based on local COVID-19 transmission.
“We support the decision the province has made to delay the City reopening,” says Mayor Barry Morishita. “If we continue to follow public health rules, be vigilant and continue to lower the spread of COVID-19, we’ll be able to resume operations once it is safe to do so.”
As workplaces begin to prepare to open, they are expected to develop and implement policies and procedures to address COVID-19. Businesses can visit alberta.ca/biz-connect for workplace guidance and support to begin to reopen and resume operations safely. Questions can be directed to bizconnect@gov.ab.ca
Although some businesses have been allowed to open, they do not have to do so if they are not prepared to or do not want to. For those that do open, they should add extra safety measures, such as daily screening of staff and patrons for symptoms. Anyone who has symptoms must not be in the workplace or in public and must be in mandatory isolation.
Visit Brooks.ca for more information about local COVID-19 support and programs. Information for Albertans about COVID-19 can be found at: Alberta.ca/covid-19 and Myhealth.Alberta.ca
