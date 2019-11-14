The Prairie Quills Writers' Group hosted a reading, Peace Talks, to honour Remembrance Day at the Swift Current Branch Library, Nov. 5.
Members of the group created stories and poetry with a war and peace theme to share at the event. Tina-Marie Letwiniuk read a story about a young boy coming of age by revisiting war to ensure peace lives on.
Peggy Worrell wrote a short piece based on her interview with a member of a refugee family, who left their home in war-torn Syria.
Ernie Hallett paid a poetic tribute to the contribution and sacrifice of veterans. Tekeyla Friday read an excerpt from her story about a soldier struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Morghie Flaterud created a graphic novel about a boy who had a hard day at school and the encouragement provided by his guardian, based on her time serving in the military. Dianne Miller read from her story about a Korean War veteran sharing war memories for the first time with his grandson, who is planning to enlist in the armed forces. The Prairie Quills Writers' Group meets every third Tuesday of the month in the Swift Current Pharmasave meeting room and they welcome new members. For more information, contact Tekeyla Friday at 306-741-0223 or send an e-mail to: angeltoes444@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.