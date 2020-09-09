On September 8, shortly after 1 p.m., Ponteix and Gravelbourg RCMP responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision approximately 10 kilometres south of Kincaid.
Multiple EMS vehicles, along with STARS air ambulance and Kincaid Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.
It was reported to police, that a minivan with two occupants was travelling south and a truck carrying two occupants travelling west collided on the intersection between an east-west grid road and Highway 19.
The 55-year-old male occupant of the minivan was transported by EMS to hospital in Saskatoon for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. The second occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old female was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries and was released.
The 51-year-old male occupant of the truck was declared deceased on scene by EMS and STARS. The second occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old male, was taken to hospital in Regina for serious, life-threatening injuries.
An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist from the Weyburn Traffic Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service attended and examined the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
