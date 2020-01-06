On Monday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m., the Ponteix RCMP would like to invite all of our citizens within the Ponteix RCMP areas of responsibility which includes, Ponteix, Cadillac, Neville, Pambrun, Vanguard, Meyronne, Kincaid, Hazenmore, Aneroid, Admiral, Val Marie, Mankota, Orkney, Ferland, McCord, Glentworth, Fir Mountain, Port of Monchy, RM#17 Val Marie, RM#44 Waverley, RM#45 Mankota, RM#46 Glen McPherson, RM#75 Pinto Creek, RM#76 Auvergne, RM#77 Wise Creek, RM# 106 Wise Creek to attend an open Meeting at the 50 Plus complex located at 6 Main Street in Aneroid, SK.
Consultants from the firm of MNP will be on hand to solicit feedback on the current and future Policing models for the area. Similar consultations are taking place in the neighbouring areas of Maple Creek, Leader, Shaunavon, Morse and Gravelburg.
All residents of the area are encouraged to attend and participate in this process to provide their expectations and needs in regards to the Policing Services offered by the Ponteix and area RCMP Detachment.
There is a similar meeting January 14 in Leader. It goes at 6:30 p.m. from the Leader Community Hall. Representative from consultant will present on new policing models for the Leader Detachment area and need public inputs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.