Hanna RCMP worked with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Department of National Defence to investigate a plane crash.
On July 30 at approximately 1:27 a.m., the RCMP responded, with Hanna EMS and Hanna Fire Department, to a report that a small airplane crashed at the Hanna Airport. The male pilot of the plane was transported to the local hospital with non life threatening injuries and was later released.
There was only one occupant in the plane at the time of the crash.
It was determined the cause of the crash to be non criminal and the scene was cleared. The plane is approximately 50 metres from the runway and will be removed today. No further information will be released.
