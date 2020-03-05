RCMP have laid multiple charges in relation two persons who were manufacturing and passing counterfeit currency in the Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass area.
On March 4, RCMP were investigating multiple reports of counterfeit bills being passed through out the Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass area. Information was received about the identity and whereabouts of the two suspects who were subsequently taken into police custody. A search warrant was executed on a motor home in Pincher Creek and police were able to recover counterfeit currency, equipment for manufacturing counterfeit documents, stolen identification documents, and several pieces of credit card information.
Keely Edwards (age 42) and Tyler Chislett (age 28) are both charged with offences including: Uttering Counterfeit Currency, Making Counterfeit Currency, Forgery, Possession of Credit Card Data, and Possession of Government Issued Documents. Both are scheduled for court appearances in Pincher Creek later this month.
If you have information in relation to these offences or other offences please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
