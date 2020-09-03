An Alberta man has been charged for allegedly 3D-printing firearm parts. ALERT believes this is the first time in Alberta that charges have been laid in relation to the 3D-printing of firearms.
The investigation came as the result of a joint initiative between ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST). A 53-year-old man from Picture Butte, Alta. was arrested on August 18, 2020.
“The strength of collaboration during investigations of illegal movement and criminal use of firearms has once again resulted in a successful outcome, thanks to the efforts of ALERT and the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program's NWEST,” said Supt. Sue Black, RCMP Canadian Firearms Program.
ALERT alleges that Dan Forsyth was involved in firearm manufacturing, primarily via the use of 3D printers. A search of his home found multiple 3D printers, along with an assortment of manufactured firearm parts, including:
• pistol lower frames;
• an assault rifle receiver and frame;
• a bump stock for converting a semi-automatic firearm to fully automatic; and
• silencers.
Seized items were forwarded to the RCMP Forensic Science and Identification Services lab for examination and ballistics testing. The preliminary results confirmed the 3D-printed parts were functional and criminal charges would proceed.
Forsyth is scheduled to appear in court on October 7 and is charged with the following offences:
• offering to traffic firearms;
• manufacturing a restricted firearm;
• manufacturing a non-restricted firearm;
• manufacturing a prohibited device;
• possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking;
• possession of a prohibited device for the purpose of trafficking;
• unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm;
• unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm;
• unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;
• unauthorized possession of a prohibited device; and
• possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.
ALERT’s investigation began in April 2019, and also involved the assistance of Lethbridge Police Service and Picture Butte RCMP.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
