Overwhelming win for Conservative Party in Cypress Hills-Grasslands
Swift Current resident Jeremy Patzer won the Cypress Hills-Grasslands riding for the Conservative Party with overwhelming support from voters.
He received 30,898 of votes in the Oct. 21 federal election, which represents 81.2 per cent of the vote in the riding (based on 171 of 172 polls reporting, or 99.42 per cent of votes already counted).
“Obviously it’s overwhelming to see that for sure,” he said. “There’s a lot of great people out in this riding. I had a chance to go out and meet them first hand. The best people in Canada live in Cypress Hills-Grasslands. So there’s great people out there and to have a chance to meet them has been fantastic and to receive their support, and I look forward to representing them the best that I possibly can.”
This riding has been a solid base of support for the Conservative Party and since 2004 voters have given David Anderson at least 60 per cent of the vote. Anderson received 69 per cent of voter support in the previous two elections, but the support for Patzer is the best result ever for the Conservative Party in this riding.
Patzer said he heard from people during the election campaign that they were motivated to get out and vote.
“There were a lot of people that hadn’t voted before that said ‘We’re definitely getting out and voting. We’re sick and tired of what’s going on in Ottawa,’” he noted. “So people were motivated to get out and vote this time around.”
People were expressing their frustration about several issues when he spoke to them during his election campaign.
“The biggest thing it really boils down to is a lack of respect for Western Canada,” he said. “You can look at a few different issues whether it be the carbon tax or the no pipeline bill, Bill C-69. Just not respecting the economy out here in western Canada, what employs people, and what fuels the economy.”
This riding has been represented by David Anderson since 2000, who was initially elected under the banner of the Canadian Alliance. He decided not to stand for re-election in the 2019 federal election. Patzer has been campaigning since April, initially as a candidate in the nomination race for the Conservative Party in the riding and then as the party’s formal candidate in the election.
“I have three kids and just seeing the direction that the country was going I want to make sure that we have a candidate that everybody can be proud of,” he said about his decision to enter politics. “I’m a proud Canadian. I was always proud to be Canadian as a kid. I want to make sure that our country continues to be a place that we can be proud of.”
His goal as the riding’s new elected Member of Parliament will be to give voice to the concerns of the residents of Cypress Hills-Grasslands.
“The big issues for our riding are and continue to be agriculture and the energy sector, and with this being a rural riding, people want to make sure that we’re being representatives for the rural people as well,” he said. “So that’s something that I’ll focus on is making sure that we can bring that rural perspective to government.”
He will be taking his seat in Parliament facing the members of a Liberal minority government. He acknowledged it was not the outcome that the Conservative Party wanted in this election.
“Obviously it’s not what we were hoping for, but we’re just going to get to work here and do the best that we can to hold this government accountable,” he said. “And again, I’ll just work to represent the great people of this riding to the best that I can.”
Six candidates contested the election in the Cypress Hills-Grasslands riding, but voter support for other parties dropped in comparison to previous elections.
Trevor Peterson of the New Democratic Party received 9.5 per cent of voter support (3,601 votes). The Liberal Party's William Caton was supported by 4.1 per cent of those who voted (1,575 votes), and People's Party candidate Lee Harding received 2.8 per cent (1.062 votes). Bill Clary of the Green Party had 1.8 per cent of voter support (696 votes), and Independent candidate Maria Lewans received 0.6 per cent of voter support (216 votes).
Peterson also represented the NDP in this riding during the two previous federal elections in 2011 and 2015.
“It wasn’t the result that we were hoping for, but I know that the MPs that are going to Ottawa for the NDP will continue to fight for everyday Canadians to make life more affordable for everybody,” he said.
Voter support for the NDP in the riding continued to drop in this election. The NDP received 13.2 per cent of the vote in 2015 and it had the support of 21.2 per cent of voters in 2011.
“It’s always disappointing when you go down in the polls,” he said. “I am still proud of my campaign team and thankful for all the supporters that did vote for us, and all the volunteers that we had out helping throughout the campaign and even tonight. So I would like to make sure I thank everybody, including my family who had to sacrifice a lot over the last month.”
The progressive platform of the NDP, which includes a commitment to transition to clean energy and a carbon-free economy, did not appeal to many voters during this election.
“Some of the challenges are overcoming the fear that people have with the transition to a green economy,” he said. “People are worried about their future and I think they should be, because I think we need a government in Ottawa that is going to stand up and put workers and their families first in the transition.”
Peterson felt proud of the positive campaign of the NDP on a national level in this election and their focus on policies in their platform.
“We really focused on our policies, and how we’re going to make life better and more affordable for all Canadians,” he said. “I don’t think that we focused on spreading fear or hate like we’ve seen in the past from other parties, and so is proud of the campaign that we had, is proud of the platform that we put ahead, and now that we have a minority government I hope the NDP can work at implementing some of those policies that can make life more affordable for Canadians and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.