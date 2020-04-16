The magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and businesses will not be clear for quite some time, but it presents a challenge that will test the resilience of all businesses to the limit.
The public health measures in Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have caused some businesses to close temporarily and others had to modify their operations in an effort to stay open.
Several significant events in Swift Current have already been cancelled due to the uncertainty of the pandemic situation, including the Windscape Kite Festival and Frontier Days, and this will have a ripple effect on the local economy.
Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Wiens said the pandemic is certainly creating a sense of anxiety in the business community, but at the same time they are trying to remain optimistic.
“A lot of our businesses were resilient to start with,” she noted. “This is seriously being tested right now of course, but a lot of them are working together, supporting each other, and our community is coming together in amazing ways.”
She felt the rollout of various government programs to support businesses during the pandemic might make a difference to get them through this time of uncertainty.
“When our business owners are going to have relief funds in hand in order to hire back workers and keep afloat, I think that will really help, but recognizing that they're doing the best they can with the information that they have now is of key importance,” she said.
The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce has always been a strong proponent of shopping at local businesses, and that support has now become more important than ever before.
“We've been saying this for years, but it is now critical to support our local businesses,” she said. “These businesses need that to come out the other side and remain open. … We are encouraging everyone in southwest Saskatchewan to support your local businesses and you can do that these days via phone and via online shopping. Online is not just for Amazon and the other giants. Lots of local businesses have adopted a digital or e-commerce method of staying in business. So we want to remind people of that all the time.”
Another goal of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce during this pandemic is to provide businesses with useful and accurate information.
“Our members need accurate information and in a timely fashion so that they can make appropriate business decisions for themselves and their employees,” she said. “So we act as a conduit for easy access to information and if our members need something, we have been encouraging them from the start to phone us directly.”
Business organizations across the country have been cooperating closely to represent the interests of the business community during discussions with government.
“We work very closely with all of the other provincial chambers across Canada and we're working very closely with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “We have all been collaborating intensely to try and get accurate information to government officials, because they can't make appropriate decisions if they don't know what the business community needs and what is an appropriate response.”
Wiens noted that this collaboration is not only taking place between the network of chambers of commerce.
“There are hundreds of business organizations collaborating now,” she said. “We used to be kind of seen as competitors, but now we're working together. At the end of the day it's the provincial and federal governments that are going to make decisions on how funding is put out, and on public safety measures that are going to be implemented. We're relaying information from our members to the appropriate officials so that accurate data could be used to make good decisions.”
A recent outcome of the cooperation between business and government has been the launch of the Canadian Business Resilience Network (CBRN) to assist the business community to prepare and persevere during the pandemic.
The CBRN provides the latest information, tools and resources to businesses through a single, dedicated website, available at www.CBRN.ca.
“It is a one-stop shop for accurate, updated information,” she said. “Depending what you want to find out about, it is there and it is updated as things change. One of the biggest challenges of relaying information to our members at this time is the speed at which information is changing and also the lack of clarity sometimes.”
Different levels of government have announced measures to assist businesses during the pandemic. The federal government’s Emergency Wage Subsidy will apply at a rate of 75 per cent of the first $58,700 normally earned by employees, which will amount to a benefit of up to $847 per week for a 12-week period (March 15 to June 6).
The Saskatchewan government has introduced the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP), which is a $50 million program to provide financial support to small and medium-sized businesses that had to temporarily close or significantly limit operations due to the pandemic.
The SSBEP will provide a one-time grant to an eligible business that is based on 15 per cent of monthly sales revenue to a maximum of $5,000.
Wiens felt these programs will certainly be beneficial to businesses, but it is essential that this support becomes available as soon as possible.
“Our businesses need help and these programs are great, but we need more clarity and the speed of how they're rolled out and how funding is going to funnel into the hands of our business owners are vital,” she said.
For many businesses the immediate priority is to simply survive the pandemic, but according to Wiens it is important that they already start to plan for their recovery after COVID-19.
“There are resources out there that they can access and things will change as they go along,” she mentioned. “The business that has a plan in place and thinks of various different options and how to plan different scenarios will be far better prepared to come out of this more successful than being reactionary. So I think being proactive and optimistic and planning to welcome that light at the end of the tunnel is essential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.