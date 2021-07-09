On July 5 at approximately 11 a.m., Saskatchewan RCMP Roving Traffic Unit officers stopped a vehicle on Highway #1 near Swift Current. Two occupants were in the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the male driver refused to comply with the officers’ demands. After a struggle, he was arrested. Two officers and the male were injured during this struggle. All received medical assessment.
The female passenger fled from the scene in the vehicle. Swift Current Police Dog Services and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers later located the vehicle near the City of Swift Current and arrested her. The female was then assessed by a drug recognition expert, as officers noted signs of potential impairment.
Swift Current Rural and Swift Current City RCMP officers also assisted with these incidents.
As a result of investigation, 742 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of illicit tobacco products, as well as a small amount of cocaine were seized in relation to this incident.
The male driver, Riley Lepine from Calgary, AB has been charged with:
- one count, possession of Schedule I drug, Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- one count, trafficking of Schedule I drug, Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- two counts, assault police officer causing bodily harm, Section 270.01(2), Criminal Code
- two counts, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code
- one count, possess unstamped tobacco, Section 32(1), Excise Act
- one count, possess unmarked tobacco, Section 11(2), Tobacco Tax Act
- one count, import tobacco without paying deposit, Section 8(1), Tobacco Tax Act.
The female, Marian Sierra from Calgary has been charged with:
- one count, possession of Schedule I drug, Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- one count, trafficking of Schedule I drug, Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- one count, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code
- one count, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.14(1)(a), Criminal Code
- one count, possess unstamped tobacco, Section 32(1), Excise Act
- one count, possess unmarked tobacco, Section 11(2), Tobacco Tax Act
- one count, import tobacco without paying deposit, Section 8(1), Tobacco Tax Act.
They appeared in court on July 7. They will remain in custody until their next court appearance on July 14.
