Economics, not principles, drives organizations, businesses and government to do the unexpected
By Ryan Dahlman
Everybody has a price.
As much as we all say that we have our principles and such, there is always something that drives us.
In varying degrees for people it is often a combination of financial success, love, acceptance and a sense of belonging. In the case of associations, businesses and political parties it is survival and economics.
And with economic times being difficult, the quest for financial stability and quest for respect seems to have overtaken tradition and our normal status quo.
Take for example the Canadian Western (heavy emphasis on Canadian Western) Agribition having a fast food chain, which has championed the Beyond Meat movement and boldly advertises their use of sugar extracted from sugar cane to sweeten its famous root beer. Sugar cane, not Alberta sugar beets, as a major sponsor of their Family Pack Pricing plan.
They are currently even in a controversy with the the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the Saskatchewan Stockgrowers Association complained about the fast food franchise’s vastest commercial was outside Mosaic Stadium with the interviewees munching on veggie burgers wearing Riders jerseys.
Logically, flies in the face of biting the hand that feeds you scenario.
Even the so-called national media apparently has a price. Forget the CBC which has been generously funded by the federal government and has been in existence since 1936, Trudeau promised this past May that the federal government would set aside $600 million in tax credits for media outlets (which is sure to be centred down east).
In media, the traditional approach is to not to do anything that would appear there is any bias. As an industry, accepting $600 million flies in the face of that,
While there were many old school journalists who were ethically against this tax credit, Trudeau made sure to remind the media heads, at the 2019 Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner no less, when Trudeau said this: “You sometimes hear about Liberal bias in the media these days. How they are constantly letting our government off the hook for no good reason. Frankly, I think that’s insulting. It’s clear they let us off the hook for a very good reason. Because we paid them $600 million.”
Hilarious. (SARCASM OFF). Undoubtedly the news agencies in Toronto would qualify as they are in the area which is part of the largest amount of voters and are all tied to the lobbyists which occupy Ottawa and parliament. In a day when newspapers and media agencies for example are competing with the free internet and vigilant, axe to grind’ reporters’ looking for sensationalism, money supercedes steering clear of being labelled having a definite bias.
It is sad really. With so many struggling financially, it is easy to lose sight of your principles when desperate for money.
No we have a movement called Wexit, where the idea is that the western provinces leave confederation and form their own government entity. Western separation is not a new idea, in most recent memory the late seventies and early eighties when the prime minister and the western provinces had a major battle over petroleum revenues.
Nothing more traditional than being part of a country since 1905 but wanting out because of money and seemingly a lack of respect and regard,
It is easy to stick to keep your integrity when everything is running smoothly Much more difficult when money is at a premium and are looking for the simplest way out.
Everyone has a price.
