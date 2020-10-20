Editor:
As the leaves change colour and the day greets us with a crispness to the morning air, the excitement of the end of harvest sets in.
Harvest is a significant time of year for our farmers. It is the culmination of all their hard work. After months of planning, preparing, seeding, fertilizing, and spraying, harvest is the end result. The fruit of all their labours.
In the spring, there was something so reassuring driving through the Foothills and watching the farm families hard at work. Farmers continued to seed just as they always had, in spite of the uncertainty facing our world. Our farmers kept working so our grocery shelves would be stocked and food on our dinner tables.
With the chill of fall setting in, I felt such a warm comfort to see the combines out in the fields throughout harvest. As the mountain peeks turned white and the golden fields became quiet, I was proud for each of these farmers and their families as they celebrate another successful harvest.
Thank you to all the farmers, ranchers, producers and your families across Foothills, for your steadfast work, your commitment to growing and producing the highest quality food for Canadian families and customers around the world.
Thank you for your early mornings and late nights, your battles with the weather and challenges outside of your control.
Thank you for setting the example to keep working and doing what we can, even when we are not sure what the future may hold.
John Barlow
Member of Parliament, Foothills
