Editor:
Recently the federal NDP proved that a recent investigation that found that the Liberal government has still not stopped the Harper-era muzzling of Canada’s scientists.
Scientists under the previous Harper government were told to stick to a script, and continued restrictive treatment of the media.
Now under the Trudeau government we find the Liberals are the same as Harper's. This was recently confirmed during Question Period in Ottawa.
Whether it's not allocating the funds for our vets or helping First Nations or muzzling of our scientists, the hypocrisy of the Liberals have proven that they and the Conservatives are still the same.
Shaynee Modien, Swift Current
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.