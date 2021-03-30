There used to be a view held about volunteer fire departments that these were just quasi social clubs which contributed to their communities and went to the odd emergency but never really got the respect they deserved.
Underappreciated by many, communities don’t require these volunteers and their skills and dedication every day but within two days Southern Alberta was reminded why people should hold them to a much higher esteem. When they need help, give it to them.
The social media images were stunning on March 28. The scary photos and videos of the short but lengthy walls of fire and the giant, grey tidal waves of smoke in southwestern Alberta as massive, separate grass fires went out of control. Areas in an around the Blood Reserve, Claresholm, Carmangay, Barons, Champion and areas in the counties of Vulcan and Lethbridge to name a few had their emergency personnel out battling these fires.
Not only was the skill level and bravery of all of these men and women do an incredible job to contains these separate fires beyond impressive but the mobilizing and coordinating of these departments should be highly commended. Not only that, when communities were being evacuated such as those in Carmangay and the Blood Reserve, community group were setting up emergency shelters and were mobilized extremely quickly.
This doesn’t happen by fluke or luck. These men and women are well trained, well organized and well coordinated to get the job done, leaving their own personal plans aside to jump into action because they care about not only themselves, but their communities and the region they live in. And you have to figure there are some who faced some terrifying moments that will stick with them for a long time. Memories of well known Cypress County firefighter James Hargrave losing his life in a massive 2017 grass fire in southeastern Alberta may have been in these firefighters’ minds too.
Besides the sheer physical exhaustion, the mental stress, pain and fearful memories like that don’t go away quickly.
Fast forward to the next day and March 29 and near the turn off to Tilleybrook park, the weather again was unkind with a snow squall with warm roads and high winds which froze the TransCanada highway causing a massive, estimated 50-70 car pile-up.
Just imagine being out in that weather with howling winds trying to unpile all of those upset, scared and angry drivers, ensure that injuries are taken care of, get the carnage cleaned up while controlling traffic on a cross Canada highway while absolutely praying nothing else goes wrong. You have to do this while leaving your job and families while coordinating fire departments from the County of Newell and asking them to drive in dangerous conditions to get to even more dangerous conditions.
Plus, an emergency shelter was set up at the Heritage Inn in Brooks (great corporate citizens) to help alleviate pressure that way.
This takes organization and planning.
So, the next time one thinks that all of these administrative meetings people who volunteer with are just living it up and having fun socialize or those fire fighters are doing training is just a reason to get together and gab and have fun… think again. All of these women and men should be congratulated and thanks (as should their employers for allowing them to do what they do.
Appreciate these brave and selfless people and if you see them in your respective communities or you have time to send a vote of thanks online… do it. Let them know they are appreciated.
