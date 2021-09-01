Editor:
Many of you are aware of RDAR’s journey so far, and many of you have helped shape where we’ve gotten to at this point. Our vision is to see Alberta’s agriculture and food sectors reach their full potential. We are inviting you to help shape what that full potential looks like.
In October and November, RDAR is developing its strategic framework, which will guide our investments, activities and efforts. We ask that you help with the development by giving us your thoughts by completing this short survey. You may also access this survey on our website’s Community Resources page.
The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will close on September 10, 2021. Your response is completely anonymous. All data will be compiled and used as an input to planning sessions with RDAR’s Advisory Committee and Board.
Please feel free to send this survey on to your network. The more information we have, the better we’re able to focus on what matters most to our community and to our partners.
Thank you for your time. Should you have any questions, please direct them to hello@rdar.ca and we will respond shortly.
Kindest regards,
Mark Redmond
RDAR Chief Executive Officer
