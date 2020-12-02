Editor:
The Constitution Act, 1982, Part 1, Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms provides a “Guarantee of Rights and Freedoms” to all Canadians.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms was established in 1982 by then Prime Minister P.E. Trudeau to preserve and protect the citizens of Canada, no matter the climate perceived by some.
Today, we face the harsh reality that the rights and freedoms put in place to protect us are being eroded with little to no pushback. Regardless of who created the Charter, it is in place for a specific reason. The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan stands with the people of this province in the fight to preserve those rights and freedoms. We cannot stand idly by and watch those rights be infringed upon by the provincial and federal governments.
We continue to consult and work with professionals in the medical and legal field to ensure that proper solutions can be proposed to the Saskatchewan people, so they are provided the best options available moving forward. We must recognize that measures taken over the past 9 months are not working. Our mental health, physical health and economic development are suffering at an unacceptable rate.
This must change.
The Buffalo Party will always stand up for the Rights and Freedoms of the people of Saskatchewan.
(Editor’s note) The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan on the steps of the Legislature on Monday, November 30 at 9:30 am for a peaceful assembly as we deliver our open letter to Premier Scott Moe.
Wade Sira
Leader
Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
