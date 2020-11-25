To say there is political and social turmoil in Alberta would qualify somewhere between a gross understatement and an emphasized “well duh”.
It comes down to simple respect of those political figures who were democratically voted in to serve them and act as representatives for the ordinary person.
Unfortunately, there has been and sadly always will be pork barrel politics. Friends of politicians getting the breaks in small or large scales.
However, this is 2020. The Alberta government and their business friends are not understanding that residents don’t have the emotional level of a computer spreadsheet; that people actually have lives and that right now we should try to be sympathetic to what the ordinary person is going through.
Mental health is so fragile right now, and not just anger. What the ivory tower people don’t understand is that it isn’t passing angry frustration. A much greater number of people are being pushed to the brink of desperation like they never have before.They are waiting for various levels of governmental and big business leadership to do what they can to help bring prosperity back.
After all, isn’t that why they make the big salaries to help lead an entire province?
Sadly, those in charge of these privileged entities have blinders on, while sitting oblviously in their sheltered ivory towers, while continuing to do their daily business as if the pandemic was a slight inconvenience.
Let’s take for example, the Nov. 30 Junior Achievement Northern Alberta and NWT. This in part, government-funded had been receiving a lot of flak for an upcoming fundraiser they were planning on hosting.
Let’s take for example an event which was scheduled for Nov. 30 in Edmonton. In what was being described as Executive-Political VIP Access Night Scotch ands Wine Tasting…An Exclusive Evening with Premier Jason Kenney & Top Politicians”. Tickets are a measly $1,000 for 10 virtual tickets (including bottles of unspecified alcohol) or 15 in-person tickets who venture to at Edmonton’s Mercedes-Benz Heritage Valley.
There is connection there as if you go through past events, there is a lot of government assistance in regards to events, fundraisers and speaking engagements. There is an obvious connection.
Self described as a “small event with real opportunities for meaningful one on one conversations… and some rare spirits up for auction too including a 15 year old Pappy generously donated by Junior Achievement Northern Alberta & NWT Business Hall of Famer Ashif Mawji.”
Apparently, Junior Achievement are considering changing the date of it due to the fact it was sending the wrong message during COVID times, both from a health perspective and from a political one. Digital ads for the event have disappeared.
Sure. I guess the whole socio-economic and pandemic crisis must have snuck up on them. Who could’ve predicted people would feel slighted about such an event.
Residents are not cranky or extra sensitive. They are hurting. There are cuts to many programs right across the spectrum… yet here we are, on a weekly basis watching as more needed programs are cut or more restrictions are coming down the pipe.
While a lot of this looks great on a spreadsheet, tell that to the person who lost their full time job because their company went out of business or are trying to figure out how to look after their children while both parents work at part time jobs which schedules never match each other. Thrown in wondering if their service industry jobs are even going to be going due to COVID or the economy. Is their children’s school going to be closed, is childcare going to be needed? How is all of this going to be juggled. Grocery lists become so finite as they decide whether or not to get the no-name or brand name cans of fava beans and lentils because you need protein. Can you spare the 20 cents extra to pay for brand name? Actual beef, poultry, pork or fish is a pipe dream.
Oh yeah, you need to find a new doctor because yours is leaving your community.
Yet, there we see the premier setting the example of being part of a $1000 ticket event which is featuring lots of alcohol… to help children. How you perceive that last sentence should tell you a lot about yourself and probable economic standing.
Trouble is now, with Internet and social media there is no where to hide. The old joke was that Gen X’ers and Baby Boomers are glad the Internet and social media didn’t exist when they were younger because proof of a variety of level of indiscretions aren’t provable.”
Now there are social media posts on just about anything. The one which is reappearing these days is an official government document which outlines (just) Jason Kenney staffers, all 19 of them making between $100,000-$224,000 per year. (Tour Manager, Special Advisor Director-Operations; Director Digital Strategy; Executive Director, Issues Management; Principal Secretary; Caucus Affairs, Speech Writer; Special Advisor, Communications and Deputy Press Secretary… etc.
If you want to see them in action, just check out some of the comments made my UCP staffers such as Matt Wolf or Brock Harrison. As mentioned, people are emotional and on the brink mentally, so when they get challenged, they sometimes go keyboard warrior and offer comments like “are you that obtuse?”
No, Mr. Harrison, we are’t that obtuse. Sadly we are that broke financially and emotionally. We don’t need leaders who are going to ritzy fundraiser events while government members live it up. Create some success, a little hope for those struggling, then you can celebrate, not the other way around.
And for goodness sake, have some respect for those you paying your wage and are supposed to be serving.
Ryan Dahlman is managing editor of Prairie Post East and West
