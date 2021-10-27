AIf you ask most people in positions of power who make a lot of money, they will tell you they deserve every cent they receive.
There have been various versions of “you get what you pay for” spoken justifying what they make. Those in charge of powerful companies often make astronomical amounts of money and that isn’t even counting the ludicrous amounts those in the sports and entertainment fields make.
Take for instance Ryan Kaji. Who?
He is the rambunctious, darling child who is on social media who actually has his own social media channel. He reviews children’s toys and has been doing it for a few years with 29 million subscribers and 47 billion online hits.
He is 10 years old and has a reported net worth of a whopping $32 million.
For what? Little Ryan looks cute and is on social media whose channels pay him money due to the fact of all those subscribers.
As they say, it is great work if you can get it.
Back in Alberta where a grenade with the pin pulled out seems to be less combustible than the current state of various levels of politics, the provincial government tried to sneak one past the Alberta electorate as voters dragged themselves to the polls to vote at civic elections.
It was quietly revealed that the Alberta deputy house leader, Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow would be getting a pay raise of $12,096 with his duties. This on top of the standard, across-the-board $120,936 salary as an MLA. Alberta MLAs are the highest paid in the country including Ontario ($116,550) and B.C. ($111,024).
There was a lot of outrage from the Opposition who as reported in the Vauxhall Advance, the NDP Opposition house leader receives an extra $15,120 in annual compensation. The NDP chief opposition whip and deputy opposition whip receive an additional $9,072 and $7,260.
Just for information sake, Jason Kenney makes $186,000 in base salary while a full minister makes $181,000. Both Kenney at 10 per cent and ministers five per cent) took recent paycuts. So one would think that really isn’t a lot considering how much needs to be done as premier, $186,000 doesn’t seem that high. Well consider that Kenney’s staff itself costs taxpayers is in the millions of dollars with 19 different positions amongst them being Director of Talent; Executive Director, Issues Management; Special Advisor;, Principal Advisor; Tour Manager; Executive Director, Communications and Planning; Speechwriter and Deputy Director, Communications and Press Secretary.
Besides getting the usual travel perks and other mileage and meals expenses, which are made public every time they charge the taxpayers, MLA who live outside of Edmonton, also get $23,160 in a housing allowance.
The Public Sector Compensation Transparency Act may apply to Alberta Public Service employees. The act requires salary and severance disclosure each year of Government of Alberta employees who earn above an annual established threshold amount. When it was first reported in 2016, the annual threshold was $105,906 and now in 2021 it is $114,647.
If you are a friend of government of any political stripe…errr… if you are doing commission work, you also do well. Look at the investigation of foreign funding of environmental groups. The inquiry cost $3.5 million and it stated there was no evidence of any illegal activity.
Right now, Albertans are hurting and the whole premise of having to pay top dollar for the best people isn’t exactly resonating with Albertans these days. With a lack of communication, coordination and planning, not to mention the province being the most divided in recent memory, there is unfortunately no way of pushing a button for taxpayers getting their money back.
While the pandemic certainly has been a catalyst to the province’s and world’s recent struggles, unfortunately you have to play the cards you have been dealt. This government has not been able to adapt and seems to have the innate ability to say or do the most unfortunate thing at the most inopportune time.
With paycuts, job losses and social instability, right now is not the time to be taking a 12 per cent pay increase when you already making six figures.
While many of those in the health care field on the front lines are handsome compensated, they work hard and they have saved lives.
Those in government and in administration… that is a little more debatable. After all Alberta Health cost $23 billion and the Canadian Army still needed to be called in.
Ryan Dahlman is the managing editor of Prairie Post East and Prairie Post West
