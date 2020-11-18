While those of us from the world of finance, who fully supported the Alberta Conservative Party, and who had ties to the oil industry certainly know what a financial disaster the National Energy Program was, we aren’t dumb enough to ignore what these phony conservatives have done to us since.
As economist Trevor Tombe from the U of C points out, had our previous governments continued to collect oil royalties at the Lougheed levels, Albertans would have enjoyed an additional $575 billion. Add that to the $150 billion in lost taxes that Ralph Klein’s daughter Angie was so upset about and the $260 billion we are warned it could cost to clean up the orphan well mess that I was involved with prior to Klein changing the regulations to benefit his rich friends and who should be apologizing to whom. The fact is the National Energy Program is a joke compared to what these phony conservatives have done to us.
Alan Spiller
Edmonton
