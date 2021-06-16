Editor:
As I saw elected officials ignoring their own rules in patiogate, I could not help but think of all of those who have felt the full force of the law for not abiding by the very rules that the makers of those rules were so obviously flaunting. Then I watched Kenny and Shandro lie in the legislator saying that no rules were broken, and my temperature rose even more. The so called apology from Kenny was barely an, I’m sorry that we got caught. The speaker, who was pressured by Kenny to remove his name from a letter calling for the end of the lockdowns, was the one who had to decide whether they had lied. Of course he cannot find that they deliberately tried to deceive. I had sent a message Nathan Cooper telling him he needed to stand up and do the right thing, but do not hold your breath waiting for this government to do the right thing. Now I read again that these boozy dinner meetings have been held regularly, and at the same time the regular people were told not to have dinner with their families, and the restaurants were closed. I think about the Christian ministers, small business owners, protesters, rodeo producers, and hockey players, just to name a few, people just trying to live their lives who have felt the wrath of the government's rules. Rules for us, but not for them.
Back in the spring of last year while I was at home, my business was closed, I heard on the news that people coming into the airport were not told to isolate themselves. This prompted me to see if I could book a flight from Wuhan China. I could, there were multiple flights into Vancouver and a couple into Calgary. I then turned off the news, and no longer believed anything the government or their propagandists were saying.
We have been lied to from the beginning. I tried to tell people at the time we had the Christmas beach vacation debacle that they were missing the point. Our government leaders are not afraid of Covid. They went to a crowded airport, got on board an even more crowded plane, then they flew to a country where they would come in contact with even more people. But they expected you to be so afraid of your own family that you did not get together for Christmas dinner.
Do I care if they had dinner? Hell no. I care that they lied, again, and again, and again.
I have written to my MLA Grant Hunter a number of times. I get form letters back. We have a lying unaccountable government who is not afraid of taking our rights away. I feel like that guy from Network I want to put my head out the window and yell, I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.
Why is our mainstream media not doing their jobs and investigating? Why do you feel you can just sit back and regurgitate whatever the government tells you too? Are you journalists or propagandists? One sided covid news/fear porn is the reason I no longer watch or read anything you put out. Even online if it is written or produced by MSM I already know it will be colored with whatever slant the government wants. You should not give up your integrity so easily. What would your grandmother think?
Teresa Gregus, Southern Alberta
