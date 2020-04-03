Editor:
Dear Editor, I’m sitting here waiting on some chicken wings and felt so inclined as to share my thoughts on humanities response to Covid-19. With twenty years of experience as a practicing therapist, twelve primarily focussed on anxiety, stress and depression I may be able to provide a unique perspective.
There are generally three primary reactions to traumatic experiences: we do everything we can to fight against it, we do our very best to flee from it or we are just paralyzed by it. I use the word primary on purpose, because these responses are primal in nature; instinctive you might say.
But, here is the good news. Humans have the ability to reason, rationalize and contain their response to trauma. It’s NOT a reaction. It’s an intentional response. We have seen all of the reactions via hoarding, media and the decisions of government. But, we are also seeing people responding in reasoned, rational and contained ways.
Trauma can divide or unite, depending on an individual’s ability to respond appropriately. When we are able to set aside our petty personal agendas and focus on working together, humanity shines the brightest. I have been so impressed with our community’s ability to unite and respond appropriately to the current traumatic climate.
We will all need to continue thinking of our neighbours and local businesses to recover from this pandemic. It really is not the end of the world. Each of us must do our part to help. Buy local, keep your distance, don’t hoard and keep encouraging each other. Let’s not take anything for granted. Focus on what matters. I hope this pandemic reminds us all what really matters. Let’s pray it does.
Blessings to all of you!
Stacey Ellertson, Swift Current, Sk.
