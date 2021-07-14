Editor:
We are (hopefully) walking towards the end of a global pandemic. This was a challenging time for all Albertans, but the brunt of the challenge fell on our healthcare workers.
They bravely donned masks, gowns, face shields, and the like to care for us, the members of their community, knowing the full consequences of coming into contact with a deadly, highly viral disease. Our nurses are still fighting daily to help us make it to the other side of this grim time.
They have held the hands of worried patients, and consoled the families of lost loved ones. It is unbearable to think that their passion and dedication is being rewarded with a potential pay cut.
It is deplorable that their efforts are not being acknowledged as anything less than a fundamental piece of why Alberta is able to have some semblance of normalcy at this time. Albertans demand better for our nurses.
Lindsey Baird
Lethbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.