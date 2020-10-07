It is a scary time in Alberta. There’s constantly negativity in regards to politics on every level; people are losing their jobs, federal assistance funding is running out for others who took it as a way of supplementing themselves when COVID hit and house foreclosures and repossessions of other items make the economic situation difficult.
All of the stress and uncertainty is too much as there is not a lot of positive light. These uncontrollable forces outside of individuals’ circumstances will inevitably lead to the break down of relationships both professional and personal and then to the deterioration of individual levels of mental health.
One such example was put to light when the Medicine Hat News did a two part series putting the spotlight on homelessness and the stigma involved by featuring a man named Bobby Moore. Moore experienced a number of bad circumstances. Sadly and ultimately it was reported in paper Oct. 5, these circumstances all contributed and led to his taking his own life last month.
The decline of one’s mental health awareness doesn’t happen overnight. There are numerous factors involved. Sometimes it is something it is straightforward like a chemical imbalance in the brain which may or may not be hereditary and just recognizing it at a later age. Or in Moore’s case, it was a number of outside personal tragedies which led to a deterioration of ones mental health and outlook.
In the original 2019 story he described that the economic situation led to a dark place: “He was homeless and described his situation as, ‘A hole of poverty, and the stigma of homelessness covers you … It is hard to get out of that hole. You lose hope. Everything you do fails, so you don’t even try anymore.”’
Yes, despite what you may have heard from City of Medicine Hat politicians at the time, there is; there was and will continue to be homelessness. With the economy the way it is, it could get worse.
If you do manage to stay out the clutches of that mental darkness, you are blessed and fortunate. Some like Mr. Moore aren’t so lucky —take care of yourselves and the ones around you. You never know whose life you may save.
https://medicinehatnews.com/news/local-news/2020/10/03/local-homeless-mans-life-ends-in-tragedy/
(Read the original story about Moore here:
https://medicinehatnews.com/news/local-news/2019/10/11/living-on-the-streets-poverty-a-hole-many-cant-get-out-of/)
