Editor:
The members of the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club are delighted with the support we have received from the City for the Chinook ski trails!
We have received some City support since we started trying to establish trails, and now the City has really come to our aid. Recently the City has put up signage and more importantly, the City bought tracks for its Kubota tractor, and they are using it to groom the trails on a regular basis. The workers at Chinook have been keen and diligent with their work, and everyone is very appreciative.
As a result, we have phenomenal trails, and this has resulted in a large increase in the number of walkers, bikers, snowshoers, and of course, skiers.. Almost every day, we see more new people out enjoying the trails. Because of COVID-19, being able to get outside and safely exercise is a blessing, and the fact that there is no charge to the users is also a plus. The non-skiers have been very polite about not going on our set ski tracks, and we really appreciate of their thoughtfulness. We are all getting along beautifully.
Our club welcomes new members, and you can get information by checking out our Swift Current Nordic Ski Club Facebook page or our website https://scnsc.wordpress.com/.
Our club has a few sets of kids’ equipment which are available for club members to borrow. Contact our club president at edbdoyle@gmail.com if you are interested in joining the club and borrowing some kids’ skis.
Happy trails!
On behalf of the Club,
Gwen and Lorne Uher, Swift Current
