Editor:
On August 31, I attended the Parkinson’s SuperWalk in Swift Current. I must thank the organizers, sponsors and many who came out to make this event a great success. This event was extremely well organized.
Parkinson’s is a disease that causes many things including people to lose their ability to walk (thus the name). A lot of people including myself have loved one with this disease. I encourage even more support in 2020, and once again thank you for all those involved in making this fundraising event possible.
Shaynee Modien
Swift Current
