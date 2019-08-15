Editor:
A recent report uncovered by the NDP that the Saskatchewan Party has been secretly, and actively, trying to sell our crowns. These Crowns are owned by us the great people of Saskatchewan.
The Crown corporations help keep our taxes lower. The Saskatchewan Party is looking at ways to sell the publicly owned crowns, increase our debt (caused by the Saskatchewan Party) and increase our taxes
I call on the Saskatchewan Party MLA Everrett Hindley to step forward and state that he disagrees with selling our Crown corporations.
Shaynee Modien
Swift Current
