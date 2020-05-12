As I sit and write this update, I begin to reflect on the month of April and the many things that have happened. So, where do I start? I guess the best place to begin would be with the important things. During this month we have had a steady flow of families needing assistance. From the one who needed assistance with some things from our Thrift Store so that they might have a more safe and secure place to live to the many who said that they could use a few extra groceries to make ends meet. The Salvation Army has been able to be there for all the needs presented this month.
April has allowed us to be able to introduce the Sally Ann Free Market. At this market we have distributed over 9450 pounds of free food to whomever could use it. In this free market we have had items such as bread, milk, squash, yogurt, potatoes, carrots, beets and cabbage. There has also been a wonderful abundance of eggs. We have been able to give away over 1,000 dozen eggs in just 30 days.
The free Market does not ask any questions as to your Socio-Economic status so anyone can take advantage of these items. This market changes daily, depending on what items we have an abundance of at the time.
The Hutterite Brethren Colonies have been actively keeping us stocked with fresh vegetables and eggs. Our Retail partners have been very generous and have kept us stocked with other items to keep the Sally Ann Free Market going.
This month we have received 100 pounds of red lentils from South West Terminal. This is a staple food item for some of the families that we serve and is a welcome addition to our food hampers.
April was an active month for grocery hampers. There were many families who have received help in this way. We have distributed over 53, 000 dollars worth of groceries to this community and outlying area. This is no small feat. With not having our small army of volunteers who compliment our team, our staff have made things happen. We have had some busy days
Because we missed Volunteer Appreciation Week last week, we would like to give a big ‘shout out ‘to the many who give of themselves to help others in this community. You are valued and we look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you to our volunteers!
In other news, we are pleased to report that none of our reduced staff are sick and are taking all precautions to keep our clients safe. Placing the hampers at the door is not how we would like to see things done. However, social distancing appears to be working and we have flattened the curve. Canadian Tire and staff have donated a 20-litre container of hand sanitizer so that we are able to keep our staff protected.
The Salvation Army in Swift Current and area is very thankful for the many groups and organizations who have worked along side us to provide monetary donations and food donations so that we are able to move this army through this difficult time. To the many who have dug deeper into your cupboards and have given cash donations, we are forever grateful. It is through theses efforts that he Salvation Army can do what the Salvation Army has done for over 100 years in this community and surrounding area.
We are not done yet! We still have many who will call upon us in the next days, weeks and months to come along side them as they navigate a “new normal” The Salvation Army is an army on the move. We are moving forward with the people who are our neighbors, friends, and family. Helping them journey through this difficult time. This is our “normal “now. However, we look forward to the days when the journey takes a different course and the “new normal” is a little bit clearer for all of us. Don’t lose site of hope! There will be a tomorrow, the flowers still bloom, and we will get through this together, one day at a time.
Captain Ed Dean, Corps Officer, Maple Creek
