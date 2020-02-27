Editor:
How many of you have heard of radon gas and where it comes from, where you find it?
Well if you’re like me, you heard of it in science class in school.
Then ‘Out of sight. Out of mind’. Until…..
In August of 2019, my niece Kerri, was diagnosed with Lung Cancer, with spread to lymph nodes. A 41 year old lady, a mom to 3 young children, a successful Realtor in Saskatoon, who thought a persistent cough was the result of pneumonia. Diagnostic tests found the cancer. Kerri never smoked tobacco products, never lived or worked in a smoke filled environment.
The likely cause of the cancer…...radon gas.
Shocked and devastated, she and her family, and friends started the journey, not only with the cancer but with educating themselves about radon gas. With the help of the Lung Association, what they discovered was equally shocking.
To quote the Lung Association, “Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium. All homes have some level of radon. The question is, how much? You can't see, taste, or smell radon. The only way to know how much radon is in your home is to test for it.
Saskatchewan is a hot bed of radon gas. Tests show high levels in homes in Saskatoon and Regina. Kerri had lived in Regina and now lives in Saskatoon.
Kerri, her family and friends are passionate for the need to get the word out there about the harmful effects of radon gas. Kerri is undergoing chemotherapy, but uses every bit of energy she has to learn more, educate more, and to urge people to test their homes
I urge you to educate yourself, and to spread the word, especially to family, friends, people you know who live in areas where radon gas is more prevalent. There is information on the internet…start with googling www.myradonstory.ca and www.homeradontest.ca.
Listen to Kerri’s story, pay attention to the statistics, buy the kit and do the test.
Linda Cleveland, Redcliff
Retired Nurse…Kerri’s Aunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.