I am writing in regards to the story about the Oyen family, as published March 19. A big part of what we do at Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada is reach out to everyone affected by a brain tumour to let them know they are not alone. Sometimes, we need help to do so, which is why I'm writing today.
We have a number of education, information, and emotional support resources available to people at no cost - the full list of which can be found on our website at www.braintumour.ca.
Could I ask you to pass this along to the Oyen family, so they can take advantage of our services should they choose to?
Most importantly, we want to reach out to them to let them know we are thinking of them during this incredibly difficult time. In this quarantine time, it's easy to let feelings of isolation sink in, which is why we want to let Lenroy and his family know we are here for them, and we are thinking of them.
If you could help us, we would appreciate it so much.
Please and thank you, of course, and have a good day.
Gerard Creces
Marketing and Communications Associate
Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada
205 Horton St. E, Suite 203
London, ON N6B 1K7
1-800-265-5106 | 519-642-7755 | x234
